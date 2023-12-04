Sign up
Photo 1442
Green Vase in the Window
Evening with the sunset behind. Windows are very dirty, but as we are 28 storeys high, I'm not getting out there to clean them.
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
4th December 2023 8:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
sunset
,
vase
,
still-life
