Previous
Next
Birds Eye by dkbarnett
Photo 1452

Birds Eye

A photo from nearly two months - filling in the gaps during December. Looking down onto pedestrians on Queen Street. No need to comment.
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
409% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise