Previous
Next
Alice's shadow by dkbarnett
Photo 1456

Alice's shadow

Back in December - just filling in the spaces where I didn't have time to upload. My granddaughter took this photo of her own shadow. I added the poem for her.
18th December 2023 18th Dec 23

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
410% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise