Photo 1456
Alice's shadow
Back in December - just filling in the spaces where I didn't have time to upload. My granddaughter took this photo of her own shadow. I added the poem for her.
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
17th December 2023 4:15pm
Tags
shadow
,
poem
,
high-key
