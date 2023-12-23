Previous
Next
All of the (existing) grandchildren by dkbarnett
Photo 1461

All of the (existing) grandchildren

And next year there will be one more.

So difficult to get a good photo of all of the grandchildren, but it is fun trying. This was taken while we had the whole family together in Auckland to celebrate Christmas together.
23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
412% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise