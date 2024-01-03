Sign up
Photo 1445
Customs Street
I took this photograph while waiting at the traffic lights on Customs Street, Auckland. I love the old style and the roof decorations. A hurried snap before the lights turned green!
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
0
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2414
photos
110
followers
107
following
396% complete
View this month »
1441
1442
1443
1444
1445
1446
1447
1448
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
3rd January 2024 3:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
building
,
auckland
