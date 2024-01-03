Previous
Next
Customs Street by dkbarnett
Photo 1445

Customs Street

I took this photograph while waiting at the traffic lights on Customs Street, Auckland. I love the old style and the roof decorations. A hurried snap before the lights turned green!
3rd January 2024 3rd Jan 24

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
396% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise