Previous
Sunset behind the city by dkbarnett
Photo 1453

Sunset behind the city

Yesterday was such a beautiful day, that when I left the hospital around 7:30 pm I decided I would head out to photograph the sunset. I had the idea of having Auckland City silhouetted by the sunset and worked out the best position using the Planit Pro app (still don't know how to use it very well!). This suggested that I needed to be at Devonport Ferry Wharf. I drove over and got there in time for the sunset at 8:42 pm. I got some too with a sunburst in between the buildings, but I kind of liked this slow shutter one the best. I will possibly post one of the others sometime.
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
398% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
It looks really nice. Well done on the slow shutter to get the water looking so good.
January 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise