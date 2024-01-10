Sunset behind the city

Yesterday was such a beautiful day, that when I left the hospital around 7:30 pm I decided I would head out to photograph the sunset. I had the idea of having Auckland City silhouetted by the sunset and worked out the best position using the Planit Pro app (still don't know how to use it very well!). This suggested that I needed to be at Devonport Ferry Wharf. I drove over and got there in time for the sunset at 8:42 pm. I got some too with a sunburst in between the buildings, but I kind of liked this slow shutter one the best. I will possibly post one of the others sometime.