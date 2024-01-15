Previous
Grafton Bridge by dkbarnett
Photo 1465

Grafton Bridge

This is perspex which was put up on the bridge in order to prevent suicides. The perspex is now getting rather sun damaged, but I rather liked the look of the patterns this damage is making.
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

@dkbarnett
