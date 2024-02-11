Previous
Viaduct Basin by dkbarnett
Photo 1506

Viaduct Basin

Looking across the Viaduct Basin late yesterday afternoon, I loved the way the glistening sun was so bright on the steps handrails plus on the water. So much so, it was creating little sunbursts.
11th February 2024

Delwyn Barnett

Photo Details

