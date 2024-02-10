Sign up
Previous
Photo 1499
The red line
Last night I was intrigued with this line of red light running down the building. I am assuming it is a reflection from somewhere.
10th February 2024
10th Feb 24
Delwyn Barnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Views
1
365
X-T5
10th February 2024 9:19pm
Tags
night
,
dark
,
red
,
reflection
,
windows
,
building
,
line
