Previous
Weeds on an empty lot by dkbarnett
Photo 1496

Weeds on an empty lot

Opposite our apartment building is an empty lot full of rubble and weeds. Eventually this will be a 40 storey building, which will severely disrupt our view. Hopefully it is many years before this is built.
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
409% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Yao RL ace
humble weeds are very attractive to me, especially with light.
February 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise