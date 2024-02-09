Sign up
Photo 1496
Photo 1496
Weeds on an empty lot
Opposite our apartment building is an empty lot full of rubble and weeds. Eventually this will be a 40 storey building, which will severely disrupt our view. Hopefully it is many years before this is built.
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
1
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Tags
bokeh
,
weeds
,
light-rim
Yao RL
ace
humble weeds are very attractive to me, especially with light.
February 11th, 2024
