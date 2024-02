A misty morning

Some soft foliage seen through the mist with the sun just peaking through!



Actually that is a complete fallacy. I was in our apartment in the middle of Auckland city. The foliage is from a bunch of flowers that were given to me. The softness comes from the open wide aperture and the sun peaking through comes from some sun rays added in post. It will be interesting to see who reads through this, or who thinks I was enjoying a lovely peaceful walk in the country. :-)