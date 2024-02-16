Sign up
Photo 1516
Commercial Bay
I love the way the new development used these old materials that were originally on the site. Repurposed for decoration and for seats.
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2498
photos
111
followers
109
following
415% complete
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
16th February 2024 1:47pm
Tags
stones
,
piles
,
auckland
,
building-material
