Photo 1530
Just chillin'
Council provided deck chairs in Te Komititanga - the public square at the bottom of Queen Street. The square was so busy with other deck chair users and pedestrians, I decided to delete the background.
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
1
1
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2526
photos
112
followers
110
following
419% complete
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
1st March 2024 4:34pm
Tags
street
,
candid
,
relaxation
,
auckland
,
deckchair
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fabulous!
March 2nd, 2024
