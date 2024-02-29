Previous
Wasp by dkbarnett
Photo 1529

Wasp

The other day I came across an inner city vegetable plot. I think this is such a fabulous idea. Last night I went back to visit it and was very happy with the number of bees, flies, wasps, ladybirds and other bugs I found.
29th February 2024 29th Feb 24

Delwyn Barnett

Yao RL ace
Nice to get the wings in this position.
March 1st, 2024  
