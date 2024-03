Dragon

This photograph may seem strange to you, but it is basically SOOC. While walking to an appointment a couple of days ago I saw this in front of me. These are steps in a small urban park. I guess you would call this trompe l'oeil or trick of the eye, because the vertical part of the step is painted in blue with clouds - plus a dragon to boot. The legs at the top left is someone sitting on the step enjoying his lunch.