I am hope by dkbarnett
I am hope

A charity for mental health and suicide awareness was holding a walk for charity event in the Auckland Domain. Here they are doing a haka with the same number of people as those who committed suicide in the past year. Quite sobering.
28th May 2021 28th May 21

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I am a grandmother, living in New Plymouth, New Zealand - a very beautiful part of the world. My children (5) call me...
