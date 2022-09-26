Previous
White Capped Mollymawk Albatross by dkbarnett
White Capped Mollymawk Albatross

We tried our hand at some fishing, which unfortunately wasn't so successful. We still attracted birds though, ever hopeful we would have some scraps!
26th September 2022 26th Sep 22

Delwyn Barnett

I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
