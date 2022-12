Natural Flames

On the second day of our 4WD tour, we visited the Living Flames - a fascinating site near Murchison. We drove quite a way and then walked for about an hour until we came to where flames are naturally occurring within the bush. These have been flaming like this for at least 100 years. Our hosts cooked pancakes and made us tea or hot chocolate as well. The pancakes were served with beech dew honey and cream. So yum!