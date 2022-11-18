Sign up
Photo 452
Having fun
On the last day we drove down a river for quite a long way. On this bit each one tried to make the biggest splash they could while I was taking photographs of all the cars.
18th November 2022
18th Nov 22
0
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1705
photos
87
followers
88
following
123% complete
445
446
447
448
449
450
451
452
168
452
169
170
171
172
173
174
Views
4
Album
Other
Camera
X-T4
Taken
18th November 2022 1:22pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
cars
,
river
,
water-spray
,
2wd
