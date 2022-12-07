Sign up
Photo 459
Dragonflies on water lily
A pair of mating dragonflies. They were very small and they did move quickly so I was happy to get these photos.
7th December 2022
7th Dec 22
0
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
Other
Camera
X-T4
Taken
7th December 2022 11:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pond
,
dragonflies
,
water-lily
