Patterns of the Sea by dkbarnett
Photo 488

Patterns of the Sea

The colour of the water and the lovely white sand made for some lovely patterns and shapes. This is an aerial shot as we were on our way to Whitehaven Beach, Whitsunday Islands.
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

Delwyn Barnett

