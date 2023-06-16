Sign up
Photo 535
Honey bee with honey
I gave some honey to the only live bee that I found. Hopefully it gained enough strength to fly back to its hive. Here it is amongst the jumble of dead bees that didn't make it.
16th June 2023
16th Jun 23
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Tags
bee
,
macro
,
honey
,
bees
