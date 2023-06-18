Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 537
leaves abstract
These are the leaves of the Poor Knights lily. What drew my attention to them was the orange leaves with the young green leaves in front. It looked nice without editing, but I added drama by changing a blending mode in photoshop.
18th June 2023
18th Jun 23
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2062
photos
98
followers
101
following
147% complete
View this month »
531
532
533
534
535
536
537
538
Latest from all albums
1273
1274
536
537
1275
215
1276
538
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Other
Camera
X-T4
Taken
18th June 2023 4:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
leaves
,
abstract
,
colour
JackieR
ace
What a beautiful leafery photo
June 23rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close