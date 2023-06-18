Previous
Next
leaves abstract by dkbarnett
Photo 537

leaves abstract

These are the leaves of the Poor Knights lily. What drew my attention to them was the orange leaves with the young green leaves in front. It looked nice without editing, but I added drama by changing a blending mode in photoshop.
18th June 2023 18th Jun 23

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
147% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
What a beautiful leafery photo
June 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise