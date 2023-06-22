Previous
Sunrise on the shortest day
Photo 539

Sunrise on the shortest day

I took this photo at 7:30 AM as the sun was coming up and just after our dip in the ocean. I was joined by my two daughters, one daughter-in-law, my daughter's mother-in-law and another friend. What a great way to start the day!
22nd June 2023

Delwyn Barnett

