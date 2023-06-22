Sign up
Previous
Photo 539
Sunrise on the shortest day
I took this photo at 7:30 AM as the sun was coming up and just after our dip in the ocean. I was joined by my two daughters, one daughter-in-law, my daughter's mother-in-law and another friend. What a great way to start the day!
22nd June 2023
22nd Jun 23
0
1
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
Other
Camera
X-T4
Taken
22nd June 2023 8:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
sunrise
,
shortest-day
