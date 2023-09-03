Previous
Flying High by dkbarnett
Photo 583

Flying High

Two sons and one son-in-law throwing their kids into the air on fathers day last Sunday. My daughter took this photo on my camera. I had to move the little one on the right back down into the picture as she was flying too high.
3rd September 2023

Delwyn Barnett

