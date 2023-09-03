Sign up
Photo 583
Flying High
Two sons and one son-in-law throwing their kids into the air on fathers day last Sunday. My daughter took this photo on my camera. I had to move the little one on the right back down into the picture as she was flying too high.
3rd September 2023
3rd Sep 23
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Tags
family
,
garden
,
grandchildren
,
father's-day
