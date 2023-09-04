Sign up
Photo 584
Tongariro and Ngarahoe
Taken from the moving car because I loved the snow against the dark sky.
4th September 2023
4th Sep 23
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Album
Other
Camera
X-T4
Taken
4th September 2023 2:35pm
mountains
tongariro
central-plateau
ngarahoe
Dawn
ace
Nicely done Delwyn the cameras have great stabilisers
September 8th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Well done for getting such a clear shot.
September 8th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Such a beautiful landscape
September 8th, 2023
