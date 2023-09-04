Previous
Tongariro and Ngarahoe by dkbarnett
Photo 584

Tongariro and Ngarahoe

Taken from the moving car because I loved the snow against the dark sky.
4th September 2023 4th Sep 23

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details

Dawn ace
Nicely done Delwyn the cameras have great stabilisers
September 8th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Well done for getting such a clear shot.
September 8th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Such a beautiful landscape
September 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
