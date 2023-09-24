Sign up
Previous
Photo 594
A snake and an Iguana
Alice my granddaughter was loving being introduced to these cool animals at the Kula Wild Adventure Park in Fiji.
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
1
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2277
photos
105
followers
106
following
162% complete
587
588
589
590
591
592
593
594
592
1370
1371
593
1372
594
238
239
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Other
Camera
X-T4
Taken
24th September 2023 10:21am
Privacy
Public
Tags
portrait
,
snake
,
granddaughter
,
iguana
,
grandchild
Susan Wakely
ace
She looks relaxed in the company of the snake.
October 5th, 2023
