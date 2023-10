Mealy Bugs

Fiji apparently have an invasion of mealy bugs that are tended by and are in a symbiotic relationship with black alien ants. I found these in the garden next door to where we were staying.



My camera started giving me real issues at this point with the shutter and focus button not working at all. I had to resort to manual focus only with taking the shot on the screen. One of my lenses no longer does manual focus so that was impossible to use. Plus another lens the aperture ring wasn't working!