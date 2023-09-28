Previous
Our dinner by dkbarnett
Our dinner

Our last night at this accommodation the staff did a lovo for us. This is where food is cooked over the top of very hot river stones. It took around two hours to cook.
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

Delwyn Barnett

