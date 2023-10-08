Sign up
Photo 601
Whakapohai River Mouth
After leaving the lodge on Sunday morning we drove off the beaten track down to the beach at the Whakapohai River Mouth. So lovely.
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
Delwyn Barnett
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
rocks
ocean
river
surf
islands
