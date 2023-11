Cousins on a rocking garden seat

The garden festival is on in Taranaki at the moment. One of the gardens was putting on a high tea for a fundraiser. My daughter bought tickets for me, for herself, sister and two sisters-in-law. The girls all had babies with them, but my daughter-in-law wasn't game enough to put the youngest on the seat with them. Don't blame her actually!! Bruno, Indy and Rocky.