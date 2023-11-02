Sign up
Photo 610
City lights abstract
A double exposure of city lights with intentional camera movement.
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
Delwyn Barnett
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
lights
city
auckland
icm
double-exposure
JackieR
That's clever
November 8th, 2023
Susan Wakely
A great effect.
November 8th, 2023
Lesley
Wow, what a great effect!
November 8th, 2023
