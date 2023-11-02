Previous
City lights abstract by dkbarnett
Photo 610

City lights abstract

A double exposure of city lights with intentional camera movement.
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
JackieR
That's clever
November 8th, 2023  
Susan Wakely
A great effect.
November 8th, 2023  
Lesley
Wow, what a great effect!
November 8th, 2023  
