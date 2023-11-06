Sign up
Photo 613
Rhododendron in the shade
This tree too was largely in the shade, but just the little bit of light coming in made the flower look rather lovely.
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful
Photo Details
Tags
light
,
flower
,
shade
,
rhododendron
Dawn
ace
Pretty
November 11th, 2023
