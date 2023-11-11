Sign up
Photo 616
DSCF1785 copy
Seed heads at the beach in the late afternoon sun.
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
Delwyn Barnett
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
609
610
611
612
613
614
615
616
1415
614
1416
1417
615
1418
1419
616
Views
1
Album
Other
Camera
X-T5
Taken
11th November 2023 7:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
sunlight
,
beach
,
seedheads
