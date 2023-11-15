Previous
Water Lilies by dkbarnett
Photo 618

Water Lilies

The water lilies are now flowering abundantly and looking lovely.
15th November 2023 15th Nov 23

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
169% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Lovely
November 16th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Gorgeous!
November 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise