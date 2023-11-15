Sign up
Photo 618
Water Lilies
The water lilies are now flowering abundantly and looking lovely.
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
pond
,
water-lilies
John Falconer
ace
Lovely
November 16th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Gorgeous!
November 16th, 2023
