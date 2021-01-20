20th January 2021

Day 308 since the start of the 1st lock down.



It was still grey and raining this morning but after waiting for the Iceland delivery which came on time at 8.30am we bravely headed out to bushy Park for a trot. It was very muddy and yet again I had to constantly veer off onto the grass to avoid runner who insist of even veering slightly for the line they are taking. This is the colourful bunting around the Bushy park keepers cottage by Teddington Gate. They have also kept up some blue and white lights and it looks really jolly during these depressing grey January days.



On our return we had a delayed breakfast followed by some techie stuff figuring out how to digitise micro tapes onto the Mac and I also took the time to order spray paint for the beginning of my decoration of the front bedroom.



On a different subject - good news. At long last President Biden has been sworn in at Capitol Hill in Washington and Trump is no longer in charge. Trump was stupid, arrogant and dangerous man who has split America. Kamala Harris is the new Vice President - another groundbreaking moment as a woman and a woman of colour. Good luck to the New President and his Vice President.



Another series that we have started to binge watch - The Bay!



93,290 PHE deaths in the UK (1,820 deaths in the last 24 hours - highest in a day since the start of the pandemic)