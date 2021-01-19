19th January 2021

Day 307 since the start of the 1st lock down.



Yet again we woke to wind and rain and so no run today. The weather is bad around the country with big floods up North in Yorkshire and strong winds. I am very determined to achieve something by the end of this lock down and so have re-discussed plans with Colin and made changes to the bookcase I have.



This is a brief break in the clouds and rain yesterday morning. The figures for the deaths from Covid19 continue to rise and today was another awful record of the highest number of deaths since the start of the pandemic… we are now headed for 100,000 deaths and are actually already well over that if deaths over 28 days from the date of test are included.



91,470 PHE deaths in the UK (1,610 deaths in the last 24 hours - highest in a day since the start of the pandemic)

