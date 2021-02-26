26th February 2021

Day 343 since the start of the 1st lock down



A beautiful day today and really quite mild after the recent cold snap. how did we celebrate this lovely weather? We packed the car top with old carpet and underlay and proceeded to the municipal ip all the way away in Kew for a pre-booked 11.30 appointment. It was actually quite a pleasure and very well organised now.



In the afternoon I was able to cut Colin’s hair in the back garden and after a lot of ‘feedback’ it is looking much better - I never pretended to be a hairdresser or barber and it is definitely a skilled job. Afterwards Colin ‘trimmed’ the lawn!



During my trim of Colin’s hair I also had two people collecting the single duvet and the ink cartridges I ordered in error many months ago. I gave up selling the cartridges and decided just to offer them and the single duvet on Free-cycle and within 24 hours they had been collected by two very nice people. We now have more space and I have a feel-good feeling from helping people out.



I caught top with Mum on the phone in the afternoon although a usual there was not much news to impart as neither of us has been up to much.



This evening the moon was full and looked very large on the horizon - apparently it is a ‘Snow Moon’ so a little late but it looked impressive.

