Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
58 / 365
27th February 2021
Day 344 since the start of the 1st lock down.
I ordered fabric for the chair I am going to attempt to re-upholster today along with foam and some more staples - exciting stuff.
These are the few remaining birthday chocolates from my sister. Luckily Colin is not that keen on truffles so I can enjoy them myself!
27th February 2021
27th Feb 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Emma Durnford
ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my ninth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a...
2981
photos
21
followers
21
following
16% complete
View this month »
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
2021 - 365 Project
Taken
28th February 2021 11:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chocolates
,
birthday
,
hotel
,
present
,
truffles
,
chocolat
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close