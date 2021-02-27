Previous
27th February 2021 by emmadurnford
58 / 365

27th February 2021

Day 344 since the start of the 1st lock down.

I ordered fabric for the chair I am going to attempt to re-upholster today along with foam and some more staples - exciting stuff.

These are the few remaining birthday chocolates from my sister. Luckily Colin is not that keen on truffles so I can enjoy them myself!
Emma Durnford

Photo Details

