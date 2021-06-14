14th June 2021

1 year, 80 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



Today our wifi was dreadful and I spent most of the day tethered to my mobile phone - thank goodness for a lot of data. I wrote to the Manager of the Twickenham branch of Waterstones with a very impressive spreadsheet in an attempt to start the restocking program. I managed to wrap and send a parcel for Mum for after her operation on Thursday full of some goodies to cheer her up and a special parcel for Hester who will officially be her nurse.



In the evening our ‘esteemed’ Prime Minister spoke to the nation and unsurprisingly confirmed the rumours that have been circulating for the past few days that the country will not be opening up on the 21st of June as hoped (and as he faithfully promised just a week ago). Most of the opening up would not effect us but what does effect us is the fact that the summer awards dinner that I have organised for my photo club. Moving swiftly onto an early committee meeting at 7.30pm and the general consensus is that we canvas the club members opinion about the alternative date offered by Fulwell Golf Club of the 13th of August - Friday 13th but it can’t get any worse can it?!