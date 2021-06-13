Sign up
13th June 2021
1 year, 79 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020
It was so hot today and it looks set for a few days.
I stayed in out of the heat, did two lots of washing and worked on spreadsheets along with looking at possible but very limited accommodation in Suffolk as we are thinking of a few days away.
I just love bumble bees so no apologies for yet another enjoying the pollen from our brambles in the hedge - hoping for another good crop of blackberries in a couple of months.
