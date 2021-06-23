23rd June 2021

1 year, 89 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



I was up nice and early and at the Doctors for a blood test just before 9.00am. Nurse Amber is so good, I literally barely felt the needle and she finished the job very quickly. I have to wait until next Tuesday for the results.



Afterwards as it was such a nice day I walked to the Pheasantry to serif it would be suitable for the picnic that I am supposed to be organising for our photo club on the 2nd of July. It is a while since I have been there and it is looking lovely, all bright green and so many birds singing. The Pheasantry would be a lovely location and with free parking but unfortunately the toilets close at 6.00pm so not suitable for our more mature members!



On my return I delivered the cards to Teddington and in the afternoon we made a trip to Richmond to swap in the cards. There are only 50 cards left in the Kingston transfer before I can start working on the London cards to remove them. We stopped at Marble Hill park on the way back and I investigated the location as a possible picnic site. Although not as attractive as Bushy Park, the good news is that parking is free after 6.30pm and the temporary toilets in the car park are also open until the park closes at 9.00pm. I think I have this finally sorted - now to send out emails!

