22nd Jne 2021

1 year, 88 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



Day was mostly a work day. After half an hour on an online chat with Apple, I have managed to book my MacBook into the Apple store in Kingston tomorrow afternoon to see if they can fix my dodgy shift key. Apparently my model of keyboard could be covered under a specific warranty as these faults crop up on my model so fingers crossed it can be fixed for free.



Later on I made up the new card stock for Teddington and Richmond Waterstones - no invoicing for the next couple months at least while I swap out the London designs thanks to the strict policy introduced and no foresight whatsoever.



I’m having to sit through lots of football as we enter the Euros season but that swapped over to the last episode of the last ever series of the excellent ‘The Tunnel’. Apparently this is based on the Swedish series The Bridge We discovered it on Sky and the acting is superb. Very sadly the final episode made it clear why there cannot be any more series. Whilst we were watching and had left the curtains open I spotted lots of Chinese lanterns floating across the sky. From the outside noice it sounds like apart in Cambridge Road was setting them off - nit good.



I remembered to take the very expensive tablet at midnight ready for my blood test tomorrow morning.

