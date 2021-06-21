21st June 2021

1 year, 87 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



Today it is the 21st of June - the Summer Solstice and the longest day of the year.



If the forecast had been good I would have considered getting up early to see the sunrise… it was cloudy grey and started raining early on so I did not.



Normally this would be a joyous day but it seems rather depressing. We have reached the middle of the year with Covid 19 restrictions still in place. There is to be no further opening up of the country as the new Indian variant (a.k.a. the Delta Variant) is surging through the country. The good news is that the number of people going to hospital does not seem to be rising as quickly so the vaccination program must be having a positive effect. I almost didn’t bother taking a photo but I relented for a record shop of the miniature orange tree that Chris gave me for my birthday and which is still alive and thriving (despite a dodgy moment when most of its leaves fell off a month ago!).

