20th June 2021 by emmadurnford
162 / 365

20th June 2021

1 year, 86 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020

At least the weather cheered up for today. We had invited Chris over as Colin had prepared a BBQ for the evening. Chris arrived at lunchtime and he and Colin watched the rather boring Grand Prix and then we took Branston for a short walk.

This is Branston who was determined not to leave my side whilst I washed up in the evening - he literally stayed with me the entire time - could it have been the crumbs of cheese I slipped him earlier in the evening? I couldn’t say!!
Emma Durnford

This is now my ninth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a...
