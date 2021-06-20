20th June 2021

1 year, 86 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



At least the weather cheered up for today. We had invited Chris over as Colin had prepared a BBQ for the evening. Chris arrived at lunchtime and he and Colin watched the rather boring Grand Prix and then we took Branston for a short walk.



This is Branston who was determined not to leave my side whilst I washed up in the evening - he literally stayed with me the entire time - could it have been the crumbs of cheese I slipped him earlier in the evening? I couldn’t say!!

