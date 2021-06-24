24th June 2021 GERRY

1 year, 90 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



So, today got better and better. The travel annoucment from the Government added some countries to the green list but all are on what is called the ‘watch list’ which means their status can be changed at short notice. It is all political as the UK has by far the highest number of new cases of Covid 19 - Delta (Indian) variant. No news on Spain yet but I am hoping it will be green for September. Malta and the Balearics have been made green and there is rumour that people who have had both their vaccinations may be excused quarantine returning from amber countries in the future - fingers crossed.



I did have two functions for the evening. My usual photo club meeting which should have been the final one of this ‘term’ was cancelled yesterday as the speaker cannot come at short notice due to family illness. That is a real shame as the speaker looked really good. Never mind we thought, I had been invited (plus one) to The Landmark Arts Centre for a special evening to thank those people who have worked over the past year to help fundraise to save the building. I raised nearly £700 through my sales pf my limited edition photo montage.



For the first time in a while I ironed clothes and put lipstick on even though we would have to wear face masks. We set off and I thought it rather strange that there was a couple sat outside on the wall as we approached. It soon became clear that there was no such event that evening and as a number of smartly dressed people started arriving was also clear that it was not just me that has not known it had been cancelled. After a number of phone calls it turned out that the evening had been cancelled after the announcement that the country would not be opening up on the 21st of June. Apparently an email had been sent but clearly not to everyone. Eventually I managed to get hold of the head trustee Martin as I had his mobile number and he came over to take over my roe of turning people away as they arrived!



Rather disappointed we walked up the High Street spotting other smart people obviously on their way to the Landmark but we ended up at Nandos despite having no booking we got table inside. Everything has changed, no queuing up to order, it’s all done via QR code and despite the 15 minutes it took me to manage to log in and order and use Colin’s voucher, it was a very nice meal which made up a little for our failed evening.



This is a sparrow hawk I spotted across from us in the evening taking a break on a roof!

