15th August 2021 by emmadurnford
223 / 365

15th August 2021

1 year, 142 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020

There was a lot of washing today for some reason!

I checked the weather forecast and emailed the occupant of the King’s Observatory to let him know that I plan to visit tomorrow morning.

The day was grey and I think it was a bit of a shock to Colin who has enjoyed blue skies and soaring temperatures for the past week and a half.

I cooked a roast dinner with home made parsley sauce and gammon followed by one of the three cherry pies I had bought at Waitrose last week! Sadly there is no photo of my riveting day today!
