223 / 365
15th August 2021
1 year, 142 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020
There was a lot of washing today for some reason!
I checked the weather forecast and emailed the occupant of the King’s Observatory to let him know that I plan to visit tomorrow morning.
The day was grey and I think it was a bit of a shock to Colin who has enjoyed blue skies and soaring temperatures for the past week and a half.
I cooked a roast dinner with home made parsley sauce and gammon followed by one of the three cherry pies I had bought at Waitrose last week! Sadly there is no photo of my riveting day today!
15th August 2021
15th Aug 21
Emma Durnford
ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my ninth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a...
