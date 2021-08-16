16th August 2021

1 year, 143 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



Today it was supposed to be a mix of sunshine and cloud for the morning but to be honest it was more cloud. I was up early, missed breakfast to ensure I got Colin to the golf club on time at about 8,00am. Then I drove onto to Richmond to finally go and take the shot of the King’s Observatory that has taken so many emails and a couple of weeks to set up. I had been warned by both the home owner and Colin that the golfers on the Royal Mid Surrey Golf course that surrounds the observatory could be difficult to deal with. I was prepared with a typed sign for the car specifying that I had permission and I drove very slowly through the course towards the Observatory. Imagine my disappointment that not only did nobody ask me why I was there, there were in fact no other people to be seen apart from a distant green keeper on a quad bike!



The final drive was gravel but only the width of the car. As instructed I stopped in front of the bollards and could walk in to face the Observatory - its a stunning building and has the most perfect symmetry. I quickly got the shot and I think it will work all as a central image for the montage.



I was probably only there for 5-10 minutes and saw no sign of Patrick the owner. The return was rather more challenging with a long - half a mile I estimate - reverse back down the narrow gravel drive. I noticed security camera around the place and could imagine people have a good laugh as I kept stopping, straightening and starting again. What a relief to not slip off down the ‘ha-ha’ and onto the golf course.



Once back on the A316 it was onwards to Montague Road where Lorraine lives but as she is currently isolating having been diagnosed with Covid, I was not popping in. Instead I got the shot of Edwin Chadwick’s blue plaque - another one in the bag for the montage, only a few to go now.



I drove home, had a delayed breakfast, had a chance to look at the photos of the day before driving back to Fulwell to meet Colin and his golfing partners. We enjoyed lunch and I settled the large bill from last Fridays awards dinner - money well spent I think.



Back home, more washing from Colin’s trip and we chatted about an option to drive to our cancelled Spanish trip which now looks like it will be pushed back to September next year… basically 1.5 years after we had originally planned and booked to go. This has many advantages in that we’d have our own car, could save money and would avoid all the hassle of the airports. More research to be done, more books and maps to buy!