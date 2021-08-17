Previous
17th August 2021 by emmadurnford
222 / 365

17th August 2021

1 year, 144 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020

What a grey day! It was even a bit chill at some points, not really what you’d expect in mid August. This lack of sunshine encouraged me to sit down and crack on with paperwork.

A complaint letter to BS, finely honed with 7 attachments - they won’t know what’s hit them (sending recored delivery tomorrow). A letter to Robert for reimbursement of the dinner costs - over £1,000 currently on my credit card and finally a letter to Murray - the golf club secretary, praising the staff and especially the chef.

Not a great photo but we did try and go healthy this evening with a fruit salad and roasted veg to start.
