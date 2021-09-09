9th September 2021

1 year, 165 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



In the morning we dodged the drizzle to deliver two of my limited edition prints to Leigh the frame rebased in Hampton Hill. These are the bane of my life and I pass the responsibility over to Leigh to prepare and frame both prints for my client in Twickenham who is very ‘needy’!



The big event later in the day was driving over to St Lukes for only the second ‘real life’ meeting since March 2020. This evening I had responsibility for locking up the entire building and it was quite daunting. I followed the guidance and made amendments and added photos which explains why I forgot to take a proper photo but this is the position that the electric door lock should be in when locking to leave - just for information!

